Delhi's Jahangirpuri Is Being Monitored By Drones After Communal Violence

Following the incident in Jahangirpuri on April 16, the Delhi police are using drone surveillance to keep a close eye on the Central District. DCP Shweta Chauhan of the Central District said that Delhi police are also using drones to maintain a watch on Jama Masjid and the Hauz Qazi area in Central district.

Aman committee sessions with citizens of the Central District were also held at several police stations in the Central District. The DCP continued that police officials sought out to communities and urged them to keep peace and unity at all times. The Aman Committee urged people to retain peace and unity, not to propagate rumours or misinformation, and to report criminal activity.

During a press conference on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana promised that whoever found guilty would face consequences regardless of their class, creed, tribe, or religion.

A Delhi court today ordered two of the main suspects, Ansar and Aslam, to be held in police custody till Wednesday. Four new suspects in the event have been placed in judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

According to Delhi Police's plea to the court, the primary accused - Ansar and Aslam - learned about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and subsequently devised this "scheme."

The Delhi Police have also stated that they must examine the CCTV footage in order to identify those engaged in the case. Earlier this month, during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, a confrontation between two groups erupted, injuring nine persons, including eight police officers and a civilian.

In the meantime, 23 people have been arrested, including two juveniles, in relation with the occurrence. However, police deployment in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood remained on Tuesday.