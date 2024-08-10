  • Menu
'Democracy's triumph, defeat of dictatorship'

‘Democracy’s triumph, defeat of dictatorship’
Highlights

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday described the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia as a “triumph for democracy” and “defeat of dictatorship and injustice”. Extending thanks to the top court, Soren congratulated the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. “His (Sisodia’s) struggle will become history and inspire future generations,” Soren posted.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday hoped that “everybody else”, including his sister and party MLC K Kavitha, would also get bail soon. No person should be incarcerated beyond the date of chargesheet being filed, he said. “It’s a travesty because you know 16-18 months passed while a person is arrested, irrespective of who it is. Chief minister or deputy chief minister, whoever it is, no person should be incarcerated beyond the date of chargesheet being filed.

The verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia is a “victory of truth”, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

