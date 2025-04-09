Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted 21-Day Furlough, His 13th Release Since 2017

The Haryana government has approved a 21-day furlough for controversial Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape convictions. This marks his 13th temporary release since his 2017 conviction.

Ram Rahim left Rohtak jail Wednesday morning under heavy security and was received by his close aide Honeypreet Kaur. The duo departed in a large motorcade for the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, where he will remain during his furlough period.

"Revered Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has been granted a 21-day furlough by the competent authorities of the state as per the rulebook," stated his lawyer and spokesperson Jitendra Khurana. Following his release, Ram Rahim addressed followers, encouraging them to continue their service work and extending greetings for the Dera's foundation day.

Ram Rahim's temporary releases have frequently aligned with election schedules in northern states. In January, he received a 30-day parole shortly before the Delhi Assembly elections, and in October 2024, he was released just days before Haryana's Assembly elections.

These patterns have sparked criticism, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee challenging the practice in both the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court. The SGPC alleges the Haryana government is misusing its authority under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

Defending the decision, Haryana Jail Minister Arvind Sharma told India Today, "Among 4,000 prisoners, there are three furloughs granted and any untoward incident or emergency is also taken into account... Throughout the year, there are elections that keep happening. But now there are no elections anywhere. So it is decided on merit."