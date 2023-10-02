Dettol Banega Swasth India, 10th edition launch program at Hayath Mumbai

Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India have been working towards a clean and healthy India. As the campaign embarks on a journey into its tenth season, we turn the spotlight on the future, 'One World Hygiene'.

Join us in this epic journey of transformation as we launch Season 10. Watch LIVE on October 2, 9 AM (IST) onwards on NDTV Network and ndtv.com/swasthindia

About NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 – One World Hygiene

As the campaign moves forward into the tenth season, Banega Swasth India embarks on a journey of transformation. Introducing the campaign’s heartbeat, ‘One World Hygiene — Fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow’.

Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol have been at the forefront of a ‘Swasth’ change, championing the cause of health and hygiene across India through Banega Swasth India campaign. For nine remarkable years, the campaign touched lives, changed habits, and inspired a healthier nation, to emerge as one of India’s longest running public health campaigns.

