Deve Gowda to PM Modi: People of India have acknowledged you at every turn, every election

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. His son, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, stated that PM Modi’s determination to lead India forward as an unparalleled global leader has made all Indians hold their heads high with pride.

Deve Gowda, taking to X, stated, "I wish Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a very happy 75th birthday. May lord almighty bless him with a long life and good health to serve our nation for many more years. I sent him a letter on the occasion."

In his letter to PM Modi, Deve Gowda stated, "I wish you a very happy 75th birthday. May God be on your side always, and give you the strength to take our nation to greater heights. In the last 11 years that you have been at the helm of our nation, you have ensured socio-economic stability and security. The people of India have acknowledged this at every turn and every election. India is a big, diverse and complex nation, and to keep it together and to keep it calm is not an easy challenge," Deve Gowda stated.

"There has been a distant mood change in the nation in the last decade. Historically speaking, there was a carefully cultivated myth that only the Congress party could hold this nation together, offer stability and good governance. But you have blown up this myth forever. You have proved that this nation has a rich pool of talent, which, with greater dedication and sincerity, will always seek better solutions. You have opened up the possibilities of our democratic nation and placed unwavering faith in its bright future," Deve Gowda emphasised.

"The other significant achievement of your long innings is that you have built new confidence in Indians about their cultural identity and independence. You have repeatedly showcased our civilizational strength and resilience before the world. This new confidence has caused a national resurgence that will play a big role in taking India to unimaginable heights in the near future," Deve Gowda stressed.

He said that during India's recent exposure to military conflicts and economic challenges, PM Modi has skillfully converted them all into an opportunity to alter national thinking. "India is no longer running to Western powers pleading for deals, aid and concessions, but is negotiating as an equal. It is quietly setting its terms and conditions, besides making its national interest the biggest priority. Your 'nation first' slogan has not been an empty one. I congratulate you on that and once again wish you a very happy birthday. May the lord almighty give you good health and ensure that you become a centenarian," Deve Gowda stated.

Deve Gowda's son, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, stated, "I extend my heartfelt birthday greetings to the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

Taking to X, Kumaraswamy stated, "Your determination to lead India forward as an unmatched global leader, making the world take notice, and realizing a developed India through self-reliance has made all Indians hold their heads high with pride. Your vision is a beacon of hope, and the programmes you have designed for the welfare and empowerment of the underprivileged stand as a unique model of public service and inspiration."

"Your tireless dedication, discipline, and resolve for the nation have been a guiding light for us," he stated.

"I pray that the Almighty blesses you with good health and long life, and continues to empower you to lead India towards progress and development, making it a global power," Kumaraswamy stated.