Dilip Jaiswal named Bihar BJP chief ahead of Assembly elections

Patna: Dilip Jaiswal was officially announced as the new president of the BJP's Bihar unit during the party's state council meeting at Bapu Auditorium, Patna, on Tuesday.

Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the formal announcement, strengthening the party’s leadership ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Dilip Jaiswal is originally from the Khagaria district in Bihar, belonging to the Kalwar caste. He holds MSc, MBA, PhD, and Master of Philosophy degrees.

He was elected MLC thrice from the Purnea, Araria, and Kishanganj constituencies and served as the BJP’s treasurer for 20 years. He is considered very close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dilip Jaiswal recently resigned from the post of Revenue & Land Reforms Minister of the Bihar government during the expansion of Nitish Kumar's cabinet. BJP has a rule of "One Man One Post", and he resigned under this.

Following his resignation, seven BJP leaders were inducted into Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, a strategic move before the Bihar Assembly elections expected to take place in October-November this year.

He filed the nomination for the state president on Monday, and his proposers included Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister Mangal Pandey, and Legislative Councillor Sanjay Mayukh. Notably, no other candidates filed nominations, making his appointment a certainty.

The BJP's state council meeting held in the Bapu Auditorium focused on uniting party leaders and workers and finalizing strategies for the Bihar Assembly elections.

During the meeting, Union Textile Ministers Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Bihar’s Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Union Minister Radha Mohan Jha, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bettiah Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar Deputy state in-charge Deepak Prakash and many other leaders were present.

Besides prominent leaders, over 6,000 members, including divisional presidents, district presidents, sub-divisional presidents, block presidents, state officials, and working committee members, participated in the meeting.

With Jaiswal at the helm, the BJP aims to fortify its organisational structure and intensify its election campaign across Bihar.