District Hockey Association bids farewell to Naravane

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District Collector and District Hockey Association president Aboli Sunil Naravane was given a warm farewell by members of the Hockey Association on Friday.

During her two-year tenure as president, significant strides were made in promoting and developing hockey in the district. Players received proper training and exposure, which helped Jharsuguda hockey team achieve notable success at both district and State levels, even securing top position in Odisha.

Notably, under her leadership, Jharsuguda Hockey Association organised girls’ 5-a-side hockey tournament for the first time last summer along with special summer camps to nurture young talent. Naravane also took initiatives to involve school students in sports and facilitated partnerships with local industries to promote hockey in the region.

One of the landmark initiatives under her leadership was the commencement of Jharsuguda Astroturf project. The facility, developed under her direct supervision, is expected to put Jharsuguda on the hockey map of Odisha and greatly benefit future players.

The farewell ceremony was attended by Odisha Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty and Association members Tapan Barik, Prajwal Kumar Patel, Clement Ronald, Bijaya Behera and Ashwani Pandey. They appreciated Naravane’s valuable contribution in the field of sports. Her dedication, vision and support for hockey will be fondly remembered by the people of Jharsuguda and sports enthusiasts alike, they said.