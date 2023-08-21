DMK's MK Stalin Vows To Secure NEET Exemption Amid State-Wide Hunger Strike

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin , ensured his commitment to securing an exemption for the state from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). This assurance came during a state-wide hunger strike led by his son and cabinet minister, Udhayanidhi, advocating for the elimination of the test.



Stalin emphasized that the DMK would persist until Tamil Nadu achieves exemption from the central medical course qualification test. Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the DMK for politicizing the NEET issue.

Udhayanidhi declared that the party's efforts wouldn't cease with the current agitation and announced plans for a protest in Delhi regarding the matter.

The Chief Minister's comments were made during a wedding event that coincided with the party's drive to abolish NEET.

Stalin also responded to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's opposition to the state's anti-NEET bill. He likened the Governor's role to that of a "postman," forwarding matters from the state Assembly to Rashtrapati Bhavan, since the issue is now with the President.

The DMK's hunger strike spanned the state, excluding Madurai due to a massive AIADMK state conference. Madurai will witness the NEET strike on August 23.

The DMK argues against NEET, claiming it favors urban students and those with access to coaching centers, thus being unfair to students from various backgrounds. The party also opposes entrance exams for professional courses in general.

During the protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, Udhayanidhi was joined by senior leaders, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and even newlywed couples, displaying solidarity against NEET.

The hunger strike followed a recent suicide of a NEET aspirant.

Stalin reiterated the party's long-standing opposition to NEET, recalling a time when medical admissions relied on Class 12 marks, benefitting all students regardless of community status.

The Chief Minister highlighted the DMK's commitment to the issue, as evidenced by their adoption of a bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, which faced a journey for Presidential approval.

In response, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami contested the DMK's stance, attributing the introduction of NEET to the Congress-led UPA regime, in which the DMK played a role. He criticized the DMK's hunger strike as a "drama" and cautioned against misleading students on NEET.