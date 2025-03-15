Dola Purnima celebrated with fervour

Bhubaneswar : Dola Purnima was celebrated with a festive fervour across Odisha on Friday. The State will, however, celebrate the festival of colours a day after as per the tradition. Dola Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day in the month of Falguna, marking the onset of spring.

As per the tradition, processions are held in villages with idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha on ‘dola’ or swings. Devotees also play colours on the occasion.

“Heartiest greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the holy Dola Purnima. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness and peace by the immense grace of Dola Govinda,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik said, “Warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Dola Purnima. May the grace of Lord Shri Dolagobinda fill everyone’s lives with joy.”

On the day, Lord Jagannath is worshipped as Dola Govinda. The idols of the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Puri temple are adorned in ‘Suna Besha’ or gold attire.