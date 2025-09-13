Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr

Ranchi: Union Coal and Mining Minister G. Kishan Reddy has announced major welfare measures for regular and contract workers in the coal industry, including enhanced insurance cover and the introduction of a uniform dress code.

The Minister said that from September 17 -- coinciding with Vishwakarma Puja and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday -- all regular employees in Coal India mines will get an additional insurance benefit of Rs 1 crore.

He said contract workers will also be entitled to a cover of up to Rs 40 lakh. The ex gratia amount for regular employees has also been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

“For the first time since independence, a uniform dress code is being introduced across coal mines to give employees a respectable identity. These uniforms will be provided by Coal India,” Reddy said.