Drive to combat filaria
Dhenkanal: About 9.45 lakh people will be administered anti-filarial drugs in Dhenkanal from August 10 to 19 to eliminate the disease. The district health administration is campaigning in several parts of the district to inform people in this regard.
The health administration, led by Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dillip Kumar Biswal, is interacting with NGOs, volunteers, social activists and Rotary Clubs to make the campaign successful.
Reports said 81 people were found to have been affected by filaria in 2023 and 42 people in 2024.
