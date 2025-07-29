DTU welcomes new batch with orientation-cum-induction ceremony

New Delhi: DelhiTechnological University (DTU) on Monday held its annual orientation-cum-induction programme for the incoming undergraduate batch.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood joined the event virtually as the Chief Guest, a DTU statement said.

Sood, in his address, congratulated the new students for gaining admission to one of India’s premier technical institutions and encouraged them to not only excel academically but also contribute meaningfully to society.

Calling upon students to participate in Swachhta Abhiyan, the minister emphasised the importance of sustainable urban development and urged students to devise innovative, research-based solutions for Delhi’s unique challenges. “Your journey at DTU should prepare you not just as engineers, but as responsible citizens aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by the chief guest, Karnal Singh, former chief of the Enforcement Directorate and a 1979 batch alumnus of the erstwhile Delhi College of Engineering (DCE). To mark the occasion, the university launched the 68th edition of DTU Times and premiered a special documentary by DTU Studio, capturing the event’s spirit, the statement said.