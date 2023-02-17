ECI allots Shiva Sena party name and symbol to Eknath Shinde

In a major development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced allotment of the name of 'Shiv Sena ' and party symbol to the faction led by Eknath Shinde who staged a coup in June 2022.

Bow and arrow which is the Shiv Sena symbol which was originally led by Uddhav Thackeray will now be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction as he has the support said ECI.

Shinde's coup led to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the dethroning of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.