New Delhi: ED, CBI have brought all corrupt in one party: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the raids by CBI and ED have brought all the corrupt people in "one party" and when the BJP's rule ends the country will become corruption-free. Speaking on the confidence motion tabled by him in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has not missed any chance to trample democracy in the country. He said the ED and the CBI have brought all the corrupt people in one party.





"All the thieves, loots and corrupt are in one party. Once BJP people are in jail after their government's rule ends, the country will become corruption-free," he asserted. Kejriwal claimed his MLAs have been threatened with CBI and ED raids and offered Rs 25 crore bribe but nothing could break them. "Each one of you is a gem. Don't be afraid. Even if you go to jail, I will take care of your family," he said.





"Happenings inside the Delhi Assembly send out a positive message for democracy today," he added. The BJP-ruled Centre does not allow opposition party governments to work, Kejriwal alleged. "We believe in democracy, so we offered BJP MLAs to speak though they could not bring a no-confidence motion against our government. We allowed them to speak. We welcome criticism. But these people only know how to fight and abuse. Leave alone 2025 assembly polls, BJP can not win even in 2050 in Delhi," he said.





Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'corrupt are coming on one platform' remark, saying parties such as the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were his allies at one point of time and are now "corrupt", but were not so back then.





Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government's campaign against corruption and said "anti-India" forces were attacking constitutional institutions -- the strong foundation of a rising India -- to stall the country's growth. Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "PM: Opposition afraid…all corrupt now on one platform. But Modiji: Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, JDU, PDP, BSP, were all your allies at one time and you formed government with them!" "Now they are corrupt! Then they were not?" the former Union minister said.



