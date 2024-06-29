Live
Just In
ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Kolkata
Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kolkata related to a money laundering case of 2021, which was earlier investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sources said that the raids which were conducted related to money laundering has also some overseas links.
When this report was filed, parallel raids and search operations were being conducted at eight different locations in the city including New Alipore, South City Residential Complex at Jodhpur Park, Lake Town and Jadavpur among others.
The ED teams are being escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.
Sources said that the main charge in the case is about illegally collecting public deposits under different multi-level marketing schemes similar to that in Ponzi scam cases like Saradha Group and Rose Valley Group among others.
Sources said that besides West Bengal, such deposit collections were also made in states like neighbouring Odisha, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The operators have offices and agents’ networks scattered in different important cities in these states. The financial involvement in the case is thousands of crores of rupees.