ED filed chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board corruption case

New Delhi : The ED filed a charge sheet at Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Jal Board corruption case on Saturday. The ED has charged retired Chief Engineer Jagdish Arora and contractor Anil Agarwal. In this matter, the ED had recently summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but he did not appear for interrogation.

On March 30, the ED filed an 8-thousand-page charge sheet at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the DJB tender money laundering investigation. In the charge sheet, the ED names Jagdish Arora, Anil Aggarwal, Arora's chartered accountant Tajendra Singh, former NBCC officer Devendra Kumar Mittal, and the business NKG.

In the Delhi Jal Board case, the ED filed 8,000 pages of papers, 140 of which are functional. The case's next hearing is now scheduled for April 1 at Rouse Avenue Court. The ED has said that the NKG firm has been charged. Its director passed away, thus he was not charged.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the NKG firm received the offer on the basis of the certificate issued by NBCC officer Mittal. NKG had booked Mittal's aircraft ticket. The ED informed the court that an investigation is still ongoing in this instance.



The ED revealed an unsigned note sheet was prepared with the DGP and others, stating that NKG had not done any work but had received a tender. There was nothing about NKG in NBCC records. Jagdish Arora, Anil Aggarwal, Tajendra Singh are chartered accountants, who are close to Jagdish Arora, Mittal is an officer of NBCC. Mittal had provided fake documents to NKG company. Delhi Jal Board had given a tender of Rs 38 crore to NKG. Rs 24 crores were released.

