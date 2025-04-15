ED Files Chargesheet Against Gandhi Family In National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted a formal chargesheet on Tuesday against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi regarding the alleged National Herald money laundering investigation. The chargesheet, filed at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, also names Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey among others, with a hearing scheduled for April 25.

Congress leadership swiftly condemned the action, with senior party figure Jairam Ramesh describing it as "vendetta politics." Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of weaponizing government agencies to pressure Opposition leaders.

This development follows the ED's recent notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow concerning assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) that were acquired by Young Indian Limited (YIL)—a company beneficially owned by the Gandhi family. According to the ED's investigation, these actions involve alleged laundering of proceeds amounting to Rs 988 crore connected to AJL's assets, following confirmation of earlier provisional property attachments by an Adjudicating Authority.

Ramesh emphasized in a public statement: "Seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law. Filing chargesheets against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and some others is nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation. The INC and its leadership will not be silenced. Satyameva Jayate."

The investigation originated from a 2014 complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, alleging that Congress leaders orchestrated a fraudulent takeover of AJL properties—valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore—through YIL for merely Rs 50 lakh. Both the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court have permitted the investigation to continue despite legal challenges.

The National Herald newspaper was established in 1938 by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters as a liberal voice within Congress. Published by AJL, it became the party's primary publication after independence but ultimately ceased operations in 2008 with outstanding debts exceeding Rs 90 crore.