Just In
ED raids 35 locations in TN in drug trafficking case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday were conducting raids at 35 locations across Tamil Nadu in a drug trafficking case.
The raids that commenced in the morning follow the recent interrogation of film director Ameer in a case related to the arrest of DMK leader and producer Jaffer Sadik.
The ED officials refused to comment on the details of the latest searches and raids.
It may be recalled that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently questioned Ameer in Delhi along with two other businessmen.
Jaffer Sadik, leader of the DMK NRI cell, was arrested in a Rs 2,000 crore drug smuggling case in the national capital in March. He had allegedly smuggled drugs to Australia and New Zealand.
More details are awaited.