  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

ED raids 35 locations in TN in drug trafficking case

Enforcement Directorate
x

 Enforcement Directorate

Highlights

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday were conducting raids at 35 locations across Tamil Nadu in a drug trafficking case.

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday were conducting raids at 35 locations acrossTamil Nadu in adrug trafficking case.

The raids that commenced in the morning follow the recent interrogation of film director Ameer in a case related to the arrest of DMK leader and producer Jaffer Sadik.

The ED officials refused to comment on the details of the latest searches and raids.

It may be recalled that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently questioned Ameer in Delhi along with two other businessmen.

Jaffer Sadik, leader of the DMK NRI cell, was arrested in a Rs 2,000 crore drug smuggling case in the national capital in March. He had allegedly smuggled drugs to Australia and New Zealand.

More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X