ED Raids Premises Of Alleged Middleman In West Bengal Teacher's Recruitment Scam

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on various premises associated with Rajib Dey, who is purportedly an intermediary involved in the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam case. Sources indicate that Dey has close ties with former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.



This development follows the ED's recent raids on the properties of another middleman named Prasanna Roy in Balaka Abasan, West Bengal, also linked to the same case. These actions by the ED are part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the recruitment of teachers in the state.

Notably, several prominent members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been questioned by the ED in connection with this scam. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his spouse, Rujira Narula Banerjee, have previously been interrogated by the probe agency regarding their alleged involvement.

The teacher's recruitment scam under investigation involves the appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C and D) and teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education between 2014 and 2021. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), individuals who failed the selection tests purportedly paid bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh to secure employment.

The CBI alleges that TMC leaders amassed over Rs 100 crore from job aspirants in exchange for employment as teachers and staff at state-run schools across West Bengal during the specified period. The ongoing investigations aim to uncover the full extent of the scam and hold those involved accountable for their actions.