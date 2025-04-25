Live
- Tirupati secures 3rd rank for highest tax collections among panchayats
- New study on brain’s visual regions can help build effective AI systems
- CID seeks custody of ex intelligence chief Anjaneyulu
- International Financial Independence Awareness Day: Early financial habits: Building wealth, confidence, and stability
- From counting to calculating: Math’s role in early cognitive growth
- Constables final written exam on June 1
- Elite Elevators Launches India’s First Fully Customizable Home Elevator
- How Sports Infrastructure Is Reshaping Luxury Real Estate Demand — A Lasting Trend or Just Event Hype?
- Redefining Higher Education: IIDE Launches UG Program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship
- Gross financial indiscipline by coalition govt: Buggana
ED searches FIITJEE in money laundering case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving about 12,000 students in the lurch, officials said.
