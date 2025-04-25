  • Menu
ED searches FIITJEE in money laundering case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving about 12,000 students in the lurch, officials said.

