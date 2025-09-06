ED seizes Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, in a ‘reagent procurement scam’ in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate, Raipur zonal office, in a search operation in Durg, Chhattisgarh, seized two luxury vehicles (one Porsche Cayenne Coupe and one Mercedes-Benz).

The operations were conducted on August 28, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in “Re-agent Procurement Scam” involving Shashank Chopda and others.

“During the search operation, two Luxury Vehicles (one Porsche Cayenne Coupe and one Mercedes-Benz) were seized under Section 17(1) of PMLA, 2002, which belong to M/s. Mokshit Corporation, a partnership firm registered in the name of Shashank Chopda and his father Shantilal Chopda,” the ED said.

According to the agency, it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by ACB/EOW, Raipur, against Mokshit Corporation and senior officials of Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSCL) and Directorate of Health Services (DHS) for alleged criminal conspiracy and corruption.

A Chargesheet has also been filed by the ACB/EOW, Raipur, in the said FIR, the agency noted.

“As per the FIR and Chargesheet, Shashank Chopda, officials of DHS and CGSMCL and others allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy to manipulate the tender processes, fabricated demand, and supplied medical equipment and reagents at an inflated price to CGMSCL, causing huge wrongful loss to the state exchequer and corresponding gain to themselves,” the ED noted.

This seizure is in addition to the earlier seizure/freezing order made by department during the search and seizure action conducted on July 30, 2025, at the premises related to persons mentioned above wherein properties worth of more than Rs. 40 crore were seized/frozen including two luxury vehicles (one Mini Cooper and one Toyota Fortuner) registered in the name of M/s. Mokshit Corporation.

The agency further said that the further investigation is in process.