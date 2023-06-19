Emergency a ‘dark period’ in India’s history: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the ‘dark period’ of Emergency and said that one can ‘never forget June the 25th’ when it was imposed on the country.

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy. We consider our democratic ideals as paramount, we consider our Constitution as Supreme. Therefore, we can never forget June the 25th”.

“This is the very day when Emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in the history of India. Lakhs of people opposed the Emergency with full might. Supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time, that even today, it makes the mind tremble,” he also said on the 102nd episode of Mann Ki Baat. The PM pointed out that “many books have been written on these atrocities; the punishment meted out by the police and administration” and he “had also got the opportunity to write a book named Sangharsh Mein Gujarat at that time”.