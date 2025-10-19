Every inch of Pak within BrahMos range: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan that every inch of its territory is now within the range of India’s BrahMos missiles, calling Operation Sindoor “just a trailer” of India’s capabilities. The operation showed that victory has become a habit for India, he added.

Singh, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

Describing BrahMos as a symbol of India’s rising strength, Singh said, "BrahMos is not just a missile, it is proof of India's strategic confidence. From the Army to the Navy and the Air Force, it has become a key pillar of our defence forces."

India’s defence capabilities now serve as a strong deterrent, Singh said, adding: "Every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos. What happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer.

It made Pakistan realise that if India could create Pakistan, then if the time comes... I need not say more, you all are wise enough." Operation Sindoor, Singh said, proved that "victory is not just a small incident for us but it has become a habit."

He said the operation instilled confidence among Indians and demonstrated BrahMos’ effectiveness to the world.

"Maintaining this confidence is now our collective responsibility. The entire world now recognises India's capability. BrahMos has strengthened our belief that India can turn its dreams into reality," he said.

Operation Sindoor, carried out in May, targeted terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people.