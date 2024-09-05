  • Menu
Ex-Maha HM booked for trying to frame BJP netas
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to frame Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in false cases, officials said Wednesday. The CBI lodged the case after a two-year preliminary enquiry which originated from a pen drive handed over to the then Maharashtra Assembly speaker by Devendra Fadnavis who was then the leader of the opposition, they said.

