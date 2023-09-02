Ex-Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Patro passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal leader and former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passed away on Saturday following a protracted illness. He was 75.

Patro was sitting MLA from Digapahandi Assembly constituency. He was closely associated with legendary leader Biju Patnaik. A seven-time MLA and prominent political leader from South Odisha, Patro was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following old age ailment. He had stepped down from the post of Assembly Speaker in June last year due to health reasons.

During his political career of three decades, Patro had held several portfolios in both Biju Patnaik and Naveen Cabinet cabinets.