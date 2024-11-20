Exit polls results indicated victory of the NDA government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand!

New Delhi: Voting for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand has concluded. In Maharashtra, voting was held in one phase on Wednesday for all 288 assembly seats. At the same time, elections were held in two phases for the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand. In the first phase, voting was held on 43 seats on November 13, while in the second phase, elections were held on the remaining 38 seats on November 20. The results of the assembly elections in both the states will be declared on November 23.

After the completion of the elections, exit polls conducted by various poll agencies are coming out. According to the exit poll of People's Pulse, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to get more than 180 seats in Maharashtra. While the Congress-led MVA may get more than 95 seats. If the estimate of People's Pulse is to be believed, the BJP-led NDA may return to power in Jharkhand as well. The estimates of People's Pulse indicated a victory of the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand. The alliance is likely to win 42-48 seats in the state.

According to Today's Chanakya exit poll, BJP may form the government in Maharashtra. The BJP-led alliance is projected to get 152-160 seats with 47 percent vote share. While the Congress-led alliance MVA is predicted to get 130 to 138 seats. Others may get 6 to 8 seats. According to the exit poll, MVA will get 42 percent vote share and others may get 11 percent share.

As per the exit poll data of Matrize, BJP can form the government in Maharashtra. The BJP-led Mahayuti is estimated to get 150-170 seats, the Congress-led MVA is predicted to get 110 to 130 seats. At the same time, others can get 8 to 10 seats.The Matrix exit poll has predicted the formation of a BJP government in Jharkhand as well. If the Matrix exit poll is to be believed, the BJP and its allies are expected to win 42-47 seats out of the total 81 assembly seats, while the Congress-led alliance may get 25 to 30 seats. At the same time, 1 to 4 seats may go to others.

According to the exit poll of P-Marq, Mahayuti alliance is expected to get 137-157 seats and MVA 126-146 seats in Maharashtra. P-Marq exit poll has predicted 42 percent votes for the ruling Mahayuti alliance and 41 percent vote share for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Other parties are expected to get 2-8 seats with 17 percent vote share. According to P-Markq data, there is a tough competition between the two alliances in Maharashtra.