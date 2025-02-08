Experienced ‘Amrityog’: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called Mahakumbh 2025 the most beautiful, divine and unforgettable ever. Emphasising the spiritual and cultural importance of Kumbh, he said that this event is a sacred occasion for humanity. He said, “No matter how much people criticise, I have experienced ‘Amrityog’ in this Kumbh.

I have personally experienced the immortality and spiritual power contained in the water of Triveni Sangam.” The Jagadguru said that he was coming to Kumbh since 1977. However, he had never experienced such a beautiful Kumbh before. He called upon the devotees to take maximum advantage of this Kumbh and not only take a bath, but also gain spiritual knowledge in the company of saints.