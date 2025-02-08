Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Experienced ‘Amrityog’: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya
Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called Mahakumbh 2025 the most beautiful, divine and unforgettable ever. Emphasising the spiritual and cultural importance of Kumbh, he said that this event is a sacred occasion for humanity. He said, “No matter how much people criticise, I have experienced ‘Amrityog’ in this Kumbh.
I have personally experienced the immortality and spiritual power contained in the water of Triveni Sangam.” The Jagadguru said that he was coming to Kumbh since 1977. However, he had never experienced such a beautiful Kumbh before. He called upon the devotees to take maximum advantage of this Kumbh and not only take a bath, but also gain spiritual knowledge in the company of saints.
