Explosion At South Kolkata Cafe Injures One; Investigation Underway

One person was injured following an explosion at a cafe in South Kolkata on Wednesday, according to local municipal councillor Mousumi Das, as reported by PTI. The injured individual has been hospitalized for treatment.

The explosion occurred at a cafe in Jodhpur Park, injuring a boy who works there. The blast blew off the shutter and shattered the windows. Initially, it was suspected to be caused by an LPG cylinder blast, said Mousumi Das.

Local media reported a loud noise around 11 am, with the explosion scattering items around the shop and igniting a fire in the cafe. Police and fire department personnel quickly responded, extinguishing the fire and securing the area.

Anandabazar Patrika noted that the cafe had just opened for the day, so no customers were present at the time of the explosion.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear and is under investigation. Local residents speculate a possible gas leak overnight, which may have ignited when the doors were opened in the morning. Police sources confirmed that the definitive cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.