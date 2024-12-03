Fadnavis Named CM, Shinde to Serve as Deputy CM in Maharashtra

It seems that the talks between the Mahayuti alliance regarding the formation of the government in Maharashtra have come to an end.

It is reported that senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take the reins of the state as the next Chief Minister. It is also said that current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister. English media reports, citing reliable sources, have revealed this.

Sources have stated that the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be sworn in on December 5.

This time, there will be two Deputy Chief Ministers: Shinde, along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who will also be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on the same day.

A meeting of BJP legislative party leaders will be held on Wednesday, and the new CM will be elected by the MLAs.

Will the Opposition Alliance Split?

It is known that there has been a stalemate within the Mahayuti alliance over the allocation of the CM's post and departments for some time now. Reports suggest that Shinde had insisted that the post of Deputy Chief Minister be allotted to him.

To resolve this, the BJP leadership appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as observers to monitor the situation in Maharashtra.

Additionally, reports indicate that NDA leader Ramdas Athavale recently held talks with Eknath Shinde and persuaded him to accept the post of Deputy CM. It seems that Shinde has agreed to this.

Shinde’s Health Update

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde has been suffering from a fever and sore throat for a few days.

Sources close to Shinde revealed that he was taken to the hospital on Tuesday as his health did not improve. He was examined at a hospital in Thane, and doctors have suggested that he undergo several medical tests.