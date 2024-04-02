Female Student Launches Indefinite Strike At JNU, Alleging Inaction On Sexual Harassment Complaint

A femalestudent at Jawaharlal Nehru University has initiated an indefinite strike at the main gate of the campus, citing the administration's inaction regarding her sexual harassment complaint against four individuals.

She alleges that on the night of March 31, she was sexually harassed on campus by four individuals, including two former students. The university administration has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Expressing frustration, the complainant stated, "It has been more than 30 hours since I filed the complaint, and there has been no action taken. While my friends and I have been demanding justice, the perpetrators continue to roam freely."

The university has defended its process, with JNU Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar stating, "We are following due process, which takes time. We also have to allow the accused to provide their defense."

The complainant raised concerns about her safety, particularly as one of the accused resides in the same hostel. She expressed dissatisfaction with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union's (JNUSU) involvement in the matter, prompting her decision to commence the protest independently.

Demanding immediate action, including restraining one of the accused from Sabarmati Hostel and cancellation of their registration, the student emphasized the need for steps to ensure her safety and that of her friends.

The incident allegedly occurred when the complainant and a friend were walking near the JNU Ring Road around 2 am and were followed by four individuals in a car, resulting in harassment.

The Left-led students' union has accused the four individuals, including the two former students, of being affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However, the ABVP has denied the allegation, asserting they are being falsely implicated.