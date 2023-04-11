Fight against corruption to continue, says Sachin Pilot after ending daylong fast

New Delhi/Jaipur: After ending his daylong fast, seeking action from the Gehlot government into alleged corruption during BJP's tenure, Rajasthan Congress leader on Tuesday said that fight against corruption will continue.

Despite party objections, Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot sat on a day-long (11 a.m. to 4 p.m) fast at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur.

Talking to media persons, Pilot said, "After coming to power, we had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption done by the former BJP government in the state. I want the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government."

Pilot accused the Gehlot government of inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhra Raje government.

Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption allegations during the Vasundhara government. While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As six-seven months are left for the election, questions can be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and actions."

On Monday, hours ahead of Pilot's fast, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the move as against the party interest and an "anti-party activity".

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If he is having any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in media and public," Randhawa had said in a statement.