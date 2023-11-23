Final Stages Of Rescue Operation Underway At Silkyara Tunnel Collapse Site For Trapped Workers

The final stages of the rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site, where 41 workers have been trapped since November 12, are underway. Last night, the critical boring operation aimed at creating an escape passage for the trapped workers resumed, achieving success in placing broad pipes up to a depth of 45 meters through the debris.

The rescue efforts encountered a setback on Wednesday night when iron bars obstructed the passage during drilling. This obstacle occurred after 6 pm, following the insertion of an escape pipe of up to 44 meters into the debris through horizontal drilling.

To reach the workers stranded on the other side of the rubble, rescuers need to drill to a total depth of around 57 meters. Despite challenges, the operation remains focused on ensuring the safe extraction of the trapped workers who have endured over 200 hours inside the tunnel.

In preparation for the workers' rescue, a 41-bed hospital has been established at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur, Uttarakhand. This facility will cater to the medical examination and treatment of the workers once they are freed from the Uttarkashi tunnel. Two additional pipes, each six meters long, are set to be laid through the rubble to complete the escape passage, as informed by the project head of Jozila Tunnel, actively assisting in the Silkyara rescue operations.

Notably, on Wednesday, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) entered the tunnel, as confirmed by a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office. Ambulances and a team of doctors are on standby to conduct health check-ups for the trapped workers. The NDRF personnel brought oxygen cylinders to the Uttarkashi tunnel site, further supporting the ongoing rescue efforts. The collaborative and determined approach of the rescue teams signifies a collective commitment to ensuring the successful and safe retrieval of the trapped workers from this challenging situation.