Fire breaks out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknow's Aishbagh, no casualties reported
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknow's Aishbagh area late on Sunday night.
The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.
According to a fire official, there were 50-60 shanties in the area, however, no casualties were reported.
"We will investigate the reason behind the fire which broke out here. It may be a short circuit. We have received information about the fire break out at around 1:30 am and we reached within 15 minutes. Right now, we can see 50-60 shanties here. There is no information regarding injuries or missing people. There is no casualty as of 2:45 am," said Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Lucknow while speaking to media.
