Five children drown to death in Bihar

In a tragic incident, five children of the same family, drowned to death in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday.
Patna : In a tragic incident, five children of the same family, drowned to death in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday.The victims were identified as Anu Priya (12), Anshu Priya (10), Madhu (8), Appova Kumari (4) and Aman Kumar (4). They were the residents of Dhav Pokhar village under Karamchat village in the district.
Anu Priya, Anshu Priya, and Madhu are daughters of Sunil Ram and Apporva Kumari while Aman Kumar is the daughter of Sunil’s sister Rinku Devi.
The victims had gone to a nearby agricultural field with meals for their parents. While returning, they decided to take a bath in the pond but as soon as they entered the pond, they drowned.
Some of the villagers spotted them and jumped into the pond. They have managed to save three kids while fives lost their lives.