Flash floods in Malkangiri, Koraput

Highlights

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the Odisha coast close to Puri on Monday even as reports of flash floods were received from Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

Bhubaneswar : The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the Odisha coast close to Puri on Monday even as reports of flash floods were received from Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

Rainwater was flowing above four feet at several places on NH-326 in Malkangiri. Potteru town in Malkangiri has been inundated due to continuous rain over the past three days. A landslide near Valve House Chowk has blocked a main road, disrupting communication between Chitrakonda block, Malkangiri, Jeypore and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

In Koraput, 25 villagers were evacuated from Digapur panchayat on Sunday due to flash floods caused by persistent rainfall. Low-lying areas in Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati districts have also experienced waterlogging from the depression-induced rainfall since Saturday.

