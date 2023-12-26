Live
- Embracing the Warmth: The Winter Wonders of Coffee
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
- Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives
Just In
Flights to Goa's Dabolim Airport will be diverted to other stations till 4 PM
Flights arriving at Goa’s Dabolim Airport will be diverted to Mopa Airport in the coastal state or to other stations till 4 PM on Tuesday as a naval aircraft has developed a technical snag on the runway, an official said.
Panaji: Flights arriving at Goa’s Dabolim Airport will be diverted to Mopa Airport in the coastal state or to other stations till 4 PM on Tuesday as a naval aircraft has developed a technical snag on the runway, an official said.
Goa Dabolim Airport Director, SVT Dhanamjaya Rao, told IANS that the work of clearing the runway is going on and will take more time.
"Actually a Defence aircraft had a problem on the runway and hence flights will be diverted to Mopa Airport or other stations as per the situation," Rao said.
He said that the work of clearing the runway is going on and most probably by 4 PM, it will be done.
Dabolim Airport is used by the Indian Navy aircraft during a certain period of the day.
Sources informed that during the routine sortie, the naval aircraft developed a problem at around 12 noon. The Indian Navy was trying to move the aircraft from the runway, however, there was no official statement from Navy on the development.