Flights to Goa's Dabolim Airport will be diverted to other stations till 4 PM

Panaji: Flights arriving at Goa’s Dabolim Airport will be diverted to Mopa Airport in the coastal state or to other stations till 4 PM on Tuesday as a naval aircraft has developed a technical snag on the runway, an official said.

Goa Dabolim Airport Director, SVT Dhanamjaya Rao, told IANS that the work of clearing the runway is going on and will take more time.

"Actually a Defence aircraft had a problem on the runway and hence flights will be diverted to Mopa Airport or other stations as per the situation," Rao said.

He said that the work of clearing the runway is going on and most probably by 4 PM, it will be done.

Dabolim Airport is used by the Indian Navy aircraft during a certain period of the day.

Sources informed that during the routine sortie, the naval aircraft developed a problem at around 12 noon. The Indian Navy was trying to move the aircraft from the runway, however, there was no official statement from Navy on the development.