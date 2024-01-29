Four dead as speeding truck mows them down in Patna

Patna: Four persons were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding truck mowed them in Dharahara village on the outskirts of Patna on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred on Paliganj-Bihta road at Dharahra village at 4.15 p.m.

Police said that the driver is absconding after the accident.

The injured persons are admitted in a nearby private hospital where their condition is critical.

"We have learnt about a speeding truck that mowed down 6 persons on Paliganj-Bihta road. We reached there and took the injured persons to the hospital," SDPO, Paliganj, Pretam Kumar said.

During investigation, it appeared that the truck was running at high speed and as a tyre burst, the driver lost control of the vehicle and mowed the four people down. In a bid to flee from the spot, the driver also mowed two more persons some distance away before abandoning the truck on the road and fleeing.

Following the accident, a large number of local villagers assembled at the place and blocked the road. They demanded immediate arrest of the errant driver and also adequate compensation to the victims' families.