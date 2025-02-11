Four generations of Ambanis take the Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother, sons, and grand children, today took the Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

Ambani along with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari took the dip together. They were accompanied by Ambani’s mother-in-law, Poonamben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal.

The four generations of Ambanis joined millions on a spiritual pilgrimage at the confluence of the sacred waters of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja. Following it, Ambani met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. At the Ashram, the Ambani family distributed sweets and life jackets.

Reliance Industries Limited has been serving the Maha Kumbh pilgrims through its ‘Teerth Yatri Seva,’ an all-encompassing initiative to facilitate the pilgrims’ progress and ensure their well-being as they congregate at Prayagraj for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of self-discovery and divine grace.

Guided by its ‘We Care’ philosophy, Reliance is providing the pilgrims with a wide array of services – from nourishing meals (Anna Seva) and comprehensive healthcare to safe transportation and enhanced connectivity. Other facilitative measures by the company include Safety on the Sacred Waters, Comfortable Rest Zones, Clear Navigation, and Supporting the Guardians (administration, as well as the cops and life guards).











