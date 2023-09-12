Four samples of suspected Nipah virus sent to NIV Pune: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that four samples of suspected Nipah virus from Kerala have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

"Two people died in Kerala due to Nipah virus. Four people are suspected to be infected by the virus. Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune," Mandaviya said in response to a query on Nipah virus in Kerala.

The minister also informed that he has spoken to Kerala Health Minister Veena George and inquired about the situation there.

He said a team of experts has been sent to Kerala from the Centre.

Two people have died after being infected by Nipah virus in Kerala. On Tuesday, George rushed to Kozhikode even as the Assembly is in session.