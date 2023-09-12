Live
- Centre notifies appointment of five judges in Madras High Court
- Stem cell-derived components may help treat PCOS
- At 34.2-degree Celsius, Srinagar witnesses hottest September day in 53 years
- Post-INDIA conclave, Sharad Pawar-Uddhav Thackeray meet for poll plans
- Party manifesto to reflect aspirations of different sections: Cong
- Dreamtime Learning Launches Curriculum-Based Model for Futuristic Schools
- BJP will lose in 2024 without PM face, just like Congress was defeated in 1977: Raghav Chadha
- Delhi HC allows CBI to freeze bank accounts of absconding godman Virender Dev Dixit
- Bengal minister hints at Abhishek Banerjee appearing before ED on Wednesday
- Parle Products collaborates with IBM to drive digital transformation using cloud and AI
Just In
Four samples of suspected Nipah virus sent to NIV Pune: Health Minister
Highlights
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that four samples of suspected Nipah virus from Kerala have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that four samples of suspected Nipah virus from Kerala have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.
"Two people died in Kerala due to Nipah virus. Four people are suspected to be infected by the virus. Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune," Mandaviya said in response to a query on Nipah virus in Kerala.
The minister also informed that he has spoken to Kerala Health Minister Veena George and inquired about the situation there.
He said a team of experts has been sent to Kerala from the Centre.
Two people have died after being infected by Nipah virus in Kerala. On Tuesday, George rushed to Kozhikode even as the Assembly is in session.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS