G-20 development ministers' meeting in Varanasi

Varanasi: Varanasi will host the G-20 development ministers' meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced here on Saturday.

The minister, who was here to participate in the ongoing month-long "Kashi Tamal Sangamam", interacted with students at the Banaras Hindu University.

"Kashi is one of the important venues for the G-20 meetings. And one of the meetings, the development ministers' meeting, which I will chair, will be held here. So you are more likely to see me on the streets of Varanasi," Jaishankar said in his address.

