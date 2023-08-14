Gallantry Awards Recognize Dedicated Efforts Of Security Personnel: LWE-Affected Areas Lead With 125 Awardees

Among the 954 awardees from various police forces, Union territories, paramilitary units, and security agencies, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stands alongside 229 other police officers, receiving the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. Additionally, 82 officers obtain the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 642 officers secure the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



These awards acknowledge acts of bravery that safeguard lives and property, prevent crime, apprehend criminals, and demonstrate exceptional service. Honorees include 28 CRPF personnel, 33 from Maharashtra, 55 from Jammu and Kashmir, 24 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Telangana, and 18 from Andhra Pradesh Police, representing gallantry recipients. The remaining awardees originate from diverse police forces across states, Union territories, and Central Armed Police Forces. This recognition underscores their unwavering commitment and substantial contributions in ensuring security and upholding the law.

The majority of gallantry awards (125 out of 230) have been granted to security personnel stationed in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), followed by those in Jammu and Kashmir (71) and the Northeast (11), as Independence Day approaches. The prominence of these awards signifies the commendable efforts of these personnel in challenging circumstances. The threat posed by Left Wing Extremism, once termed the most significant internal danger by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009, has been gradually diminishing. However, it's worth noting that even in April, a tragic incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where 10 police personnel and a driver lost their lives in the most severe attack on security forces in the insurgency-affected state since April 2021.

