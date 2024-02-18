  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in Punjab

Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in Punjab
x
Highlights

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police on Sunday shot dead gangster Kala Dhanaula in the state's Barnala town after an encounter, officials said.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police on Sunday shot dead gangster Kala Dhanaula in the state's Barnala town after an encounter, officials said.

Gurmeet Singh Mann, a.k.a. Kala Dhanaula, was a notorious history-sheeter. He was wanted in more than 40 cases besides one case related to an attack on a Congress leader.

He was the head of the Kala Dhanaula gang.

His three accomplices have been arrested at the crime scene, an official told IANS.

Two policemen were injured in the encounter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X