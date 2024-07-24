Gate Collapse At Kolkata Cultural Event Injures Two

Two people were injured when a temporary gate collapsed at a cultural event attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Wednesday. The event, organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, took place at Dhanadhanya Auditorium. The injured individuals have been transported to the hospital.

Footage shows an injured person being carried to an ambulance by others.

The event was held to commemorate the 44th death anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

The Dhanadhanya Auditorium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 13, 2023.

During the event, the Chief Minister was scheduled to present Mahanayak awards to film personalities.

Since retaining power in 2021, the Trinamool Congress-led state government has been marking the death anniversary of Uttam Kumar, one of the state's most beloved actors.

Born on July 24, 1980, Uttam Kumar is celebrated for his popular films, including "Saheb Bibi Golam" (1956), "Harano Sur" (1957), and "Saptapadi" (1961), among others.