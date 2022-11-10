Gautam Navlakha's house arrest: Can't use internet, can meet 2 family members once a week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed civil liberties defender Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

It also said that while Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest, he could use mobile phones without internet. He was also allowed access to a television and newspapers.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order of a month should be implemented within 48 hours, reports PTI.

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

SC permitted activist Navlakha to meet two family members once a week for two hours during house arrest.

Also, SC made it clear that Navlakha could not attempt, in any manner, to influence witnesses during his house arrest.

"Prima facie there is no reason to reject medical report of Gautam Navlakha," the SC said.

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

The Supreme Court had said on Wednesday that it would place Navlakha under "house arrest", rejecting the National Investigative Agency's plea that the 70-year-old accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case was a threat to national security. A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy dared the government to take action against corrupt officials who, the court felt, were a bigger threat to the country's security.

"I don't think they (the rights activists) want to destroy the country. People who destroy the country, do you want me to tell who they are? The people who are corrupt," Justice Joseph told the government counsel.

"You know what happens when you go to government offices? Who is taking action against the corrupt? Crores of rupees are collected but they get away," Justice Joseph added.

The bench made the oral observation when additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju opposed its suggestion to keep Navlakha under house arrest. He contended that the activist had links with Maoists, Kashmiri terrorists and the Islamic State.

But Justice Josepth said: "He is a 70-year-old man. We don't know how long he will live. Certainly, he is going towards the inevitable. It is not that we are going to release him on bail. He is not going to enjoy the default bail which comrade Sudha (Sudha Bharadwaj) got (the NIA had failed to file the chargesheet against her in time).