Girl From Kerela Cleared PSC Exam In First Attempt

Cracking a PSC exam, or any competitive exam, on the first try is far from simple, especially for those from low-income families, who had to fight for every single penny for their daily survival. Selvakumari S, a 28-year-old from Kerala, plantation worker, and daughter of a cardamom plantation worker have accomplished the achievement of cracking the PSC exam and had proved the determination, that anyone can achieve if their determination is strong. She had set an example and had became inspiration for many.



Selvakumari, who hails from Chottupara village near Vandiperiyar, used to work at the cardamom plantation with her mother, who had been abandoned by her husband years before. She needed to provide as much financial support to her mother as possible because she had two younger sisters who were now married.

As a result, whenever she returned to Chottupara for the vacations, she used to accompany her mother to the plantation.

She, her mother, along with her grandmother are still living in a one-room house built on a one-cent plot in Chottupara. Despite these challenges, Selvakumari received first place in her MPhil and a government post shortly after completing her studies. She earned her graduation in mathematics from Government Women's College in Thiruvananthapuram after completing her Plus two at a school in Tamil Nadu.

Despite the fact that her inability to communicate in Malayalam caused some of her classmates to mock her, her desire to work for the government drove her to disregard the comments.