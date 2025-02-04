  • Menu
Girl run over by bus in Bhubaneswar
A 12-year-old girl died after her bicycle was hit by a bus near Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar: A 12-year-old girl died after her bicycle was hit by a bus near Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The State government-run ‘Mo Bus’ hit the girl’s bicycle on Patia-Nandankanan Zoo road. Locals blocked the road for more than two hours to protest against the accident. Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. The locals alleged that accidents are taking place due to careless driving by Mo Bus drivers.

“We have detained the bus driver for causing the accident. The locals blocked the road demanding compensation and construction of rumble strips so that vehicles can cross the junction carefully,” said ACP Ramesh Chandra Bishoi.

An official of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which is running the ‘Mo Bus’ service, said they have arranged Rs 1 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased girl.

