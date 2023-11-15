GMDA to install speed limit signboards on all its arterial roads in Gurugram

Gurugram: Abiding by the District Road Safety Committee's direction, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install speed limit sign boards on all GMDA sector roads in the satellite city.

The speed limit for all the city roads has been stipulated by the District Administration and Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

GMDA has floated a tender for this project the work of which will be executed at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore.

According to the officials, the signboards will be installed at a distance of approximately 300 meters from each.

The work shall be carried out as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and Public Works Department (PWD) specifications and also with the latest applicable IRC codes.

The provision of the signboards will help commuters to be aware of the acceptable speed limit on the road and drive within the permissible limit.

Additionally, it will also help the traffic police department in detecting violations of over-speeding. The speed limits have been set keeping in mind the road infrastructure and vehicular movement to ensure safe driving on the city roads.

"The District Road Safety Committee has fixed the speed limit for all the road infrastructure in Gurugram be it National or State Highway as well as master and internal roads. As per the directions issued by the Administration, GMDA will provide the speed limit sign boards across all GMDA arterial roads in Gurugram. This will enhance road safety on the road. We have floated the tender for this work," said R.D. Singhal, General Manager, Mobility Division, GMDA.

Recently, GMDA also implemented speed calming measures by installing thermoplastic rumble strips in various underpasses in the city where high-speed movement of vehicles was detected.