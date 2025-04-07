  • Menu
Government Increases LPG Cylinder Prices by ₹50 Amidst Rising Fuel Taxes​

Highlights

The central government has raised LPG gas cylinder prices by ₹50, affecting both regular and Ujjwala scheme cylinders.

​The central government has hiked the prices of LPG gas cylinders by ₹50. The move will affect both regular and Ujjwala scheme cylinders. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also announced a ₹2 hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel. He stated that oil marketing companies would absorb this cost, preventing any impact on consumers. ​

Current LPG Cylinder Prices:

  • Delhi: ₹803​
  • Mumbai: ₹802.50​
  • Kolkata: ₹829​
  • Chennai: ₹818.50​

These price adjustments have raised concerns among the public, especially with the rising costs of essential commodities.

