Live
- Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts 40°C+ in Delhi, North India
- Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days
- Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency
- Kalinga Super Cup: Kerala Blasters to take on East Bengal FC in opener on April 20
- Saka rallies fans ahead of UCL QF vs Madrid, says 'Let’s make it Emirates’ greatest night'
- Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report
- Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur
- Klaasen left out of SA's central contract; Miller, van der Dussen take hybrid deals
- Bangladesh's Yunus writes to Trump, requests three-month suspension of counter-tariffs
- Celebrating World Health Day: The Power of Employee Well-being in Organizational Growth
Government Increases LPG Cylinder Prices by ₹50 Amidst Rising Fuel Taxes
Highlights
The central government has raised LPG gas cylinder prices by ₹50, affecting both regular and Ujjwala scheme cylinders.
The central government has hiked the prices of LPG gas cylinders by ₹50. The move will affect both regular and Ujjwala scheme cylinders. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also announced a ₹2 hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel. He stated that oil marketing companies would absorb this cost, preventing any impact on consumers.
Current LPG Cylinder Prices:
- Delhi: ₹803
- Mumbai: ₹802.50
- Kolkata: ₹829
- Chennai: ₹818.50
These price adjustments have raised concerns among the public, especially with the rising costs of essential commodities.
Next Story