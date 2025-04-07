 Government Increases LPG Cylinder Prices by ₹50 Amidst Rising Fuel Taxes​

​The central government has hiked the prices of LPG gas cylinders by ₹50. The move will affect both regular and Ujjwala scheme cylinders. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also announced a ₹2 hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel. He stated that oil marketing companies would absorb this cost, preventing any impact on consumers. ​

Current LPG Cylinder Prices:

Delhi: ₹803​

₹803​ Mumbai: ₹802.50​

₹802.50​ Kolkata: ₹829​

₹829​ Chennai: ₹818.50​

These price adjustments have raised concerns among the public, especially with the rising costs of essential commodities.