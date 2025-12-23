Govt steps up action against polluting industries under GRAP-4

New Delhi: The Delhi government has intensified its crackdown on polluting industries and other sources of air pollution as part of a multi-layered strategy to improve air quality in the capital. With strict GRAP-4 measures in place for the past four days, officials say early signs of improvement in air quality are beginning to emerge on the ground.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered the closure of 411 industrial units found operating without mandatory consent and causing visible air and water pollution across the national capital.

The environment department said enforcement against non-compliant industrial units has been strengthened from Monday, with immediate sealing action planned against units found violating pollution control norms. Industries that fail to apply for OECM certification by December 31 will also face strict action. Authorities said there will be zero tolerance for violations as the government pushes for full compliance.

Municipal agencies and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee are jointly identifying illegal and unauthorised industrial units operating across the city. These units will be shut down as part of the ongoing drive. The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring complete adherence to pollution control regulations.

To control dust pollution, round-the-clock road cleaning and water sprinkling is being carried out across Delhi. At landfill sites, large-scale bio-mining is underway, with around 35,000 metric tonnes of waste being scientifically processed every day to reduce legacy waste and curb dust-related pollution.