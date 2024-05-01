Live
- YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika participates in Nai Brahmins poster unveiling event in Hindupuram
- Janasena and TDP Leaders Organize 'Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar' Program in Narsapuram Constituency
- Forest dept ratchets up efforts to capture eluding leopard at RGIA
- Modi lashes out at Congress for committing sins against Constitution
- Cong failed to implement promises: Vinod Kumar
- Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani dares TDP for debate on city development
- Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
Just In
Green Nobel for Alok Shukla
Highlights
New Delhi: Forest and tribal rights activist Alok Shukla will on Friday receive the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize - 2024 for successfully...
New Delhi: Forest and tribal rights activist Alok Shukla will on Friday receive the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize - 2024 for successfully leading a community campaign that saved 4.45 lakh acres of biodiversity-rich forests from 21 planned coal mines in Chhattisgarh.
Also known as the Green Nobel, the prize recognises grassroots environmental heroes from roughly the world's six inhabited continental regions -- Africa, Asia, Europe, Islands & Island Nations, North America, and South and Central America.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS