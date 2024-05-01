Green Nobel for Alok Shukla

New Delhi: Forest and tribal rights activist Alok Shukla will on Friday receive the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize - 2024 for successfully leading a community campaign that saved 4.45 lakh acres of biodiversity-rich forests from 21 planned coal mines in Chhattisgarh.

Also known as the Green Nobel, the prize recognises grassroots environmental heroes from roughly the world's six inhabited continental regions -- Africa, Asia, Europe, Islands & Island Nations, North America, and South and Central America.

